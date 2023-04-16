NBA Injury Report - Shams Charania reports Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out of Game 1 due to back contusion

Giannis Antetokounmpo played just 11 minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their series against the Miami Heat. He exited the game early with six points and three rebounds.

Shams Charania had this to report:

“Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for remainder of Game 1 vs. Heat due to lower back contusion.”

The injury happened after the two-time MVP drove to the basket when Miami Heat forward Kevin Love stood his ground to take a charging foul. Antetokounmpo spiraled out of control upon contract and landed with a big thud on his back.

"The Greek Freak" writhed in pain while holding on to his back. Love was called for a blocking foul but Antetokounmpo took the brunt of the collision and then the fall.

Miami was leading 24-12 with 4:13 left in the first quarter when the incident happened. Giannis Antetokounmpo got up and shot his free throws before he was taken out. He returned later in the second quarter before he was shut down for good.

The two-time MVP reportedly already had X-rays, which proved negative. Despite the good news, it remains to be seen when he'll be able to return for the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in big trouble without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA MVP candidate for a reason. Without him, the Milwaukee Bucks will not have their best player on arguably both ends of the floor.

