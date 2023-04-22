NBA Injury Report- Sixers star Joel Embiid ruled out of Game 4 with a sprained knee

The Philadelphia 76ers will try to close out their series against the Brooklyn Nets without Joel Embiid in Game 4 on Saturday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had this to report:

"An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week."

"The Process" played 38 minutes in Game 3 and finished with 14 points, 10, rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. His crucial block against Spencer Dinwiddie in the last few seconds of the game helped push the Philadelphia 76ers to a 3-0 lead in the series.

Joel Embiid didn't look troubled by any injury in Game 3 or in any part of their first-round series versus the Brooklyn Nets.

The Philadelphia 76ers can still sweep the Brooklyn Nets without Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have a big edge in firepower against the Brooklyn Nets. They may not need the potential MVP to close out the series on Saturday.

