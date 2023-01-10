NBA Injury Report: Steph Curry questionable, Luka Doncic questionable and more updates on Joel Embiid and Klay Thompson | January 10, 2023

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry has been officially upgraded by the Golden State Warriors to questionable for tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Curry's last game was back on Dec. 14 when the Warriors lost 125-119 to the Indiana Pacers.

The Warriors' point guard missed his team’s last 11 games due to a left shoulder subluxation. Golden State is only 6-5 during that stretch and is looking forward to having their best player back on the floor.

Kendra Andrews of ESPN initially reported that the two-time NBA MVP was probable tonight after practicing last Friday and Monday. The questionable status makes it a 50/50 chance that he will be available tonight.

Before the injury, Steph Curry was squarely in the NBA MVP conversation. He is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 26 games. Curry has also been sizzling from the field, hitting 50.0% of his shots, including 43.4% from deep on 11.6 three-point attempts.

Before losing back-to-back games to the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday and the Orlando Magic on Saturday, the Warriors had a season-high five-game winning run. His return will be timely as Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins have been made available as well.

If he plays despite the questionable status, the Warriors may put him under minutes restriction.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has also been listed as questionable by the Dallas Mavericks due to a sore left ankle. He missed last Sunday’s 120-109 loss to the OKC Thunder due to the same issue.

The Mavericks were playing the second part of a back-to-back versus the Thunder, which is probably why they sidelined the three-time NBA All-Star.

“Luka Magic” reportedly practiced last Friday. Unless there is something significant going on, he should be good to go tonight versus the LA Clippers.

Over the last 10 games, he is averaging 36.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.7 steals. He is hitting 50.0% of his shots, including 37.8% from behind the arc.

If the soon-to-be four-time NBA All-Star sits again, Spencer Dinwiddie and Frank Ntilikina will continue to see more minutes.

Joel Embiid: Left foot soreness; Injured since January 2, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid remains questionable.

Joel Embiid is questionable to play for the Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth straight game. He missed the previous three due to a sore left foot. Embiid last played on Jan. 2 versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

“The Process” reportedly has more chances to return to action tonight against the Detroit Pistons than in the last two games. Embiid’s foot is supposedly much better after sitting out for the week.

Philly have won 12 of their last 15 games largely due to Joe Embiid’s MVP-level performance. Doc Rivers will gladly welcome back the NBA’s second-leading scorer if he’s available.

If “Troel” misses his fourth straight game, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed’s minutes are expected to go up.

Klay Thompson: Left knee soreness: Injured since January 7, 2023

Klay Thompson is expected to play tonight.

Klay Thompson was on the sidelines when the Golden State Warriors lost 115-101 to the Orlando Magic two nights ago. He didn’t play due to left knee soreness.

Thompson has now been upgraded to probable when the Warriors take on the Phoenix Suns tonight. If he isn’t available tonight, he should be ready to go versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Jan. 14.

