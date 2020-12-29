NBA Injury Update: Ja Morant exits in wheelchair after rolling ankle vs Brooklyn Nets 

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant – the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year – was brought to the locker room in a wheelchair after landing awkwardly during the second quarter of their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Ja Morant is getting taken off the sidelines in a wheel chair here in Barclay's Center. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 29, 2020

Ja Morant landed badly on his foot and couldn’t put any weight on it. Was taken off the court in a wheel chair.



Hopefully it’s not serious🙏 pic.twitter.com/GsH4hbj7Rm — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 29, 2020

The injury occurred with 2:43 left in the second quarter with the Memphis Grizzlies up 51-45 over the Brooklyn Nets.

Morant was going for a block against Nets shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot when he landed off-balance, rolling his left ankle. The 21-year-old guard fell to the floor eventually, writhing in pain as he was attended to by medical staff.

He had to be helped up without putting any weight on his ankle.

UPDATE: Ja Morant suffered ankle sprain

According to the latest update, Ja Morant suffered an ankle sprain which, if confirmed after further tests, would be welcome news to the Memphis Grizzlies. An ankle sprain isn't a season-ending injury but will require treatment.

Tyus Jones replaced him in the second half of Monday’s matchup.

Through two quarters, Morant had seven points, three assists, and two rebounds in 13 minutes of playing time when the injury happened.

In the first two games of the season, last season’s Rookie of the Year was averaging 36.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game with a remarkable PER of 36.88. The Grizzlies needed Morant in this game to try and win their first game of the season.

This game was an excellent opportunity for the Memphis Grizzlies to earn their first win with All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving not suiting up for Brooklyn.