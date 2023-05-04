NBA Injury update- Joel Embiid has been fully cleared for Game 2 against the Celtics

Back in April 20, Joel Embiid suffered a right knee sprain during their first-round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Fortunately, the Sixers managed to finish the series without him in Game 4 and complete the sweep. As they moved on to the semifinals, they faced the Boston Celtics on May 1, and many fans believed that they would lose without Embiid in the lineup.

However, the Sixers proved them wrong yet again and secured another victory without Embiid in their roster. James Harden took care of business on Monday as he exploded for 45 points to defeat Boston 119-115. A couple of days later, Embiid was crowned the NBA MVP for the first time in his career, marking a special moment for the African native as he became the fifth consecutive winner outside the USA.

While winning the MVP award was an awesome moment, Philly fans were eager to know when their big man would return. According to Shams Charania, Embiid was fired up after winning the award and told his teammates that he would be back for Game 2. Although the Philadelphia 76ers did not make things official, the team cleared him to play just 30 minutes before Game 2.

Taking a look at Joel Embiid's MVP Season

Joel Embiid's exceptional skills and consistent growth in the NBA have made him a strong candidate for the league's most valuable player in several seasons. Embiid's outstanding performances during the 2022-23 season have cemented his dominance in the league.

He embodies what it means to play efficient basketball with impressive stats of 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game in the regular season. Despite his offensive contributions, Embiid has also set an example on the defensive end of the court, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to secure the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

While some argue that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic deserve the MVP award, Embiid's individual achievements cannot be ignored. He has undoubtedly delivered the most efficient and dominant performance of any player in the league this season, which is why he was rightfully named the league's most valuable player.

