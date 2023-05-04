NBA Injury Update: Joel Embiid questionable for Game 3 against Celtics

Joel Embiid failed to deliver in last night's Game 2 against the Boston Celtics after being named the Most Valuable Player award days prior. With that, the Philadelphia 76ers have announced that Embiid is listed as questionable in tomorrow's Game 3 bout in Philly's home floor.

It's the same injury that have kept him out of Game 4 of their series against the Brooklyn Nets and Game 1 against the Celtics. While he did play through the pain last night, it didn't look right.

The Cameroonian center only had 15 points, three rebounds and five blocks while playing for only 27 minutes. They lost Game 2 by a huge margin and are looking to come back strong in front of their home crowd towmorrow.

