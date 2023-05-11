NBA injury update- LeBron James tweaks his ankle again in Game 5

LeBron James tweaked his ankle during the LA Lakers 121-106 loss against the Golden State Warriors in Wednesday's Game 5 contest. The incident occurred in the second half when James made a baseline cut to score at the rim. He landed awkwardly on his left foot and appeared to tweak his ankle.

James limped back on defense after that play but continued playing through the pain. Fortunately, he didn't land awkwardly on his right foot. James suffered a tendon injury in late February and missed 13 games before he made a surprisingly quick return for the final eight games of the season.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom LeBron tweaks his ankle LeBron tweaks his ankle https://t.co/D4rSfJxoky

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An off-season surgery may be impending to recover fully from that injury. However, the attention now turns to the left ankle James injured against the Warriors. James played through the pain and seemed okay. He was subbed out after the 2:47 mark once Darvin Ham waived the white flag and pulled the starting lineup out of the rotation with the game out of reach.

LeBron James finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, shooting 52.9%. It was one of his most efficient games in the playoffs this year, but not enough to prevent the LA Lakers from closing out the series on the road.

LA Lakers fans express high level of concern as LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sustain injuries

The LA Lakers entered Game 5 up 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors. There was a lack of optimism about their ability to close the series on the road in Game 5. The Warriors, as expected, avoided that and now have another shot at saving their season.

The expectation is that the Lakers will close the series at home. However, there are concerns about the team's chances to prevent the Warriors from erasing a 3-1 deficit. LeBron James and Anthony Davis sustaining tweaks and blows in Game 5 are the prime reasons behind those concerns.

James tweaked his ankle late in the third quarter and stayed in the game. Meanwhile, Davis got elbowed in the face by Kevon Looney as the latter tried to grab an offensive board in the fourth quarter.

Jacob Rude @JacobRude Haynes saying Davis was taken out in a wheel chair to the locker room with a towel over his head Haynes saying Davis was taken out in a wheel chair to the locker room with a towel over his head https://t.co/2aMfzjXhXB

Davis suffered a possible concussion and left the floor. Reports say he felt dizzy after that play and had to be carried in a wheelchair to the locker room with a towel on his face. The Lakers' best shot to close the series is in Game 6 due to homecourt advantage.

They have gone 6-0 in the postseason, including the play-in tournament at the Crypto.com arena. However, if either one of LeBron James or Anthony Davis isn't available, the Lakers' chances of closing the series in LA are jeopardized. They will enter Game 7 as the underdogs, especially with the Warriors boasting momentum.

Poll : 0 votes