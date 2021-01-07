NBA Injury Update: Markelle Fultz goes down with non-contact knee injury

Markelle Fultz suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic game on Wednesday. The fourth-year guard was helped off the floor and didn't return.

The injury looked bad, but there's hope that it looked worse than it really was. As Fultz was driving to the lane against Isaac Okoro of the Cavs, his left knee suddenly gave in after planting his foot.

Markelle Fultz goes down with a knee injury 🙏 Prayers Up pic.twitter.com/X84gxT8qyU — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 7, 2021

Markelle Fultz went down hard and his face showed that he was in tremendous pain. He couldn’t put any pressure on the leg, and Orlando Magic officials had to come in to help him get to the locker room for further evaluation.

Fultz is up. Not putting any pressure on his left knee. Getting assisted by two members of the Magic back to the locker room while the fans (there are some here) give him some supportive cheers. One fan shouted "I love you" — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 7, 2021

NBA News Roundup: Orlando Magic have ruled out Markelle Fultz for the rest of the game

After reviewing Markell Fultz’s condition, the Orlando Magic have ruled out him out of the remainder of the game. His teammates have to fill in for him in the meantime.

Magic rule out Markelle Fultz for the rest of tonight's game after he suffered a left knee injury pic.twitter.com/w1frXepaTa — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 7, 2021

The injury is different from the one that derailed the early part of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team that drafted him no. 1 overall in 2017. He was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, which affected his shooting form back then.

The Orlando Magic acquired him from the Sixers in a trade in 2019 in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick.

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four

The Orlando Magic have been one of the surprise teams in the NBA this season, thanks to Markelle Fultz’s play.

At 5-2, the Magic are currently tied for the no. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers, right behind the league-leading Philadelphia 76ers, who are 6-1 in this campaign.

Markelle Fultz has been averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season, all career-highs while playing some of the best basketball of his career.

