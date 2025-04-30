NBA insider backs Lakers to get massive free throw advantage over T'Wolves in Game 5

NBA insider Kirk Goldsberry has backed the LA Lakers to get a massive free throw advantage over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Timberwolves won Game 4 116-113 following a 43-point outing from Anthony Edwards to take a 3-1 series lead over the Lakers.

With the odds stacked against them, LA is expected to be as hungry as ever. However, Goldsberry believes that Minnesota will win on Wednesday, even with the Lakers getting a free throw advantage. He shared his thoughts during Tuesday’s episode of the Bill Simmons podcast.

“I’m taking Minnesota Bill, I agree, there might be a free throw discrepancy tomorrow,” Goldsberry said.

Both teams have shot an even number of free throws in the first four games. The Timberwolves have shot 89, with LA getting 81 attempts. The amount of free throws James and Co. get in Game 5 probably won’t make much of a difference.

They’ve been thoroughly outplayed by Minnesota for most of the series, so a few extra shots from the charity line might not change that. The Timberwolves have dominated the paint, taking full advantage of LA's lack of a real center. Furthermore, Minnesota’s role players have comfortably outplayed JJ Redick’s bench.

It will take a special effort from LeBron James and Co. to turn things around in this series. Although unlikely, there's a slim chance of the Lakers pulling through.

LA Lakers’ season now rests on LeBron James and Luka Doncic

Through the first four games, LeBron James is recording 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Luka Doncic has also been stellar, averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Both players seem to be doing their best to lead LA past the Timberwolves but will need to do even more to recover from a 3-1 deficit.

LA also needs Austin Reaves at his best. He has been underwhelming, recording 17.3 points, while shooting 42%. It would also serve Redick well to give Alex Len or Markieff Morris a chance to man the paint. His go-to center has been Jaxson Hayes, who's having an embarrassing series, recording 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. It will be interesting to see what adjustments Redick makes for Wednesday's game.

