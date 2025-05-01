NBA insider believes Giannis Antetokounmpo's time with the Bucks has ended while highlighting potential roster holes

Even before the Milwaukee Bucks' season ended at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, some observers have been wondering whether Giannis Antetokounmpo's time in a Bucks uniform is coming to an end. While the offseason remains murky at this point, one NBA insider believes that Antetokounmpo will be playing for another team when the 2025-26 campaign tips off.

On Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the Bucks lost in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Pacers, NBA insider Bobby Marks appeared on ESPN's "NBA Today" to speculate on Antetokounmpo's fate in the coming months:

"Unfortunately, I think the time has ended in Milwaukee here with Giannis on this roster," Marks said.

Marks, who spent five seasons as general manager of the Brooklyn Nets franchise, highlighted some roster issues for Milwaukee to resolve in relation to the Antetokounmpo situation. One of these issues is their lack of draft capital:

"They have no first-round pick this year. They have one tradable first-round pick in 2031 or 2032," Marks pointed out.

In all likelihood, a trade involving Antetokounmpo can get the Bucks some high-quality draft picks in the short-term future, possibly as early as the 2025 NBA Draft.

Additionally, Marks brought up Milwaukee's key rotation players who are set to become unrestricted free agents this summer. These players include Brook Lopez, Gary Trent Jr., and Taurean Prince.

Moving Antetokounmpo could be the jumpstart of a rebuild that would also entail the departure of any number of those free agents.

NBA insider identifies team with keen interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo

Though Antetokounmpo declined to talk about his future shortly after Game 5, more and more analysts are weighing in on his potential destination.

Before the Bucks' final game of the season, NBA insider Jake Fischer went on a livestream and identified one team that will reportedly pursue the Greek Freak during the offseason:

"San Antonio is looking to continue to upgrade and add talent around Victor Wembanyama," Fischer told his listeners. "You best believe they would call about Giannis Antetokounmpo."

For what it's worth, the Spurs have a rich stash of draft picks that could entice Milwaukee into a deal. If the deal does materialize, the tandem of the well-established Antetokounmpo and the up-and-coming Wembanyama will be a fearsome duo for years to come.

