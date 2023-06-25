NBA insider believes Portland Trail Blazers want to build a 'winner' around Damian Lillard

An NBA insider has indicated that the Portland Trail Blazers are determined to construct a victorious team centered around Damian Lillard. As Lillard's tenure with Portland remains uncertain, a critical decision looms for the Blazers this offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Trail Blazers want to continue to build around Lillard and are reluctant to see him go.

He said that Portland's goal is to construct a roster capable of contending for championships. Management is reportedly focusing on signing free agent Jerami Grant, as part of the operation to build a more successful team.

Currently, the team is saying that Lillard is not available for trade. However, this could change if Lillard himself requests a trade, as the management would reportedly respect his wishes.

The Trail Blazers did not reach the playoffs this season, which underscores a need for improvement.

Damian Lillard made history with franchise and career-high 71 points against Rockets

In a remarkable display of skill, Damian Lillard etched his name in the record books with a historic performance. The Portland Trail Blazers faced the Houston Rockets, and Lillard seized the opportunity to shine.

Lillard's scoring spree was nothing short of phenomenal. He dropped an astonishing 71 points on the Rockets, tying Donovan Mitchell for the highest-scoring game of the season.

This incredible feat also surpassed Lillard's own record of 61 points, which he had achieved twice before. With 13 successful three-pointers, he also set a new career-best for threes made in a single game.

Damian Lillard, everyone 71 PTS, 13 3PM, 6 REB, 6 AST...Damian Lillard, everyone 71 PTS, 13 3PM, 6 REB, 6 AST...Damian Lillard, everyone 👏 https://t.co/3bHwHXEonI

The Moda Center erupted in applause and chants of "MVP! MVP!" as Lillard's brilliance unfolded.

By halftime, Lillard had already amassed an impressive 41 points, nailing eight three-pointers on the way. Not only was that a personal record for Lillard, but it also stood as the highest-scoring half by any player in the league throughout the entire season.

As the final seconds ticked away, Lillard left the court, leaving behind an awe-struck audience and a performance that will be remembered for years to come. His incredible display of talent and passion solidified his status as one of the game's most formidable stars.

