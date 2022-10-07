“Victor Wembanyama is the singular greatest prospect in NBA draft history” – NBA insider believes Victor Wembanyama will alter the dynamics of NBA, says he's projected to add $500 million value to his team

2023 NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama has generated plenty of attention in the last few days. However, the hype around the 18-year old Frenchman could grow exponentially after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's take on him.

While Wembanyama is projected to be the first-overall pick next year, Wojnarowski added more weight to that projection. On "NBA Countdown", he said:

"Victor Wembanyama is the singular greatest prospect in NBA draft history. He was that at 18 years old, at 17 and also 16. He's not coming out of nowhere. The impact he's going to have on the NBA this season is dramatic.

"There's one GM that told me the other day. There's going to be a race to the bottom like we've never seen before in the NBA. Teams trying to put themselves in a position to draft Wembanyama or get the second pick and get Scoot Henderson, who in any other year would be the number one overall pick."

Wojnarowski continued:

"One team president said to me that drafting Wembanyama might add as much as $500 million value to your franchise."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Reporting on remarkable French teen Victor Wembanyama for our debut episode of NBA Countdown Reporting on remarkable French teen Victor Wembanyama for our debut episode of NBA Countdown https://t.co/Lq8GNNsMmq

Standing at 7'4" tall with an 8'0" wingspan, Victor Wembanyama has surprised the world with his skills and abilities. With the mobility, handling and shooting of a guard, Wembanyama is viewed as a unicorn.

Wembanyama has seen his stock rise significantly after his recent performances against the G League Ignite team. Playing on US soil for the first time, the youngster shook the basketball world with his skill.

Victor Wembanyama lives up to the hype

Victor Wembanyama warms up before a game [Source: USA Today]

While most would think of comparing him to Kristaps Porzingis, Wembanyama looks like he is on a different planet right now. Coming off his latest outing against the G League Ignite team, Wembanyama had 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in the game. While getting accustomed to unfamiliar environments, the 18-year old is undoubtedly living up to the hype.

While several analysts have praised him as one of the greatest prospects in NBA draft history, superstars have also loved what they have seen so far. With LeBron James and Kevin Durant commenting on the 18-year-old, Wembanyama is heading in the right direction.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron confirmed he went to see Victor Wembenyama and Scooter Henderson yesterday. He called Wembenyama “a generational talent” whose specific size and game hasn’t been seen before. Notes that a lot of guys have been labeled “unicorn”; “He’s more like an alien.” LeBron confirmed he went to see Victor Wembenyama and Scooter Henderson yesterday. He called Wembenyama “a generational talent” whose specific size and game hasn’t been seen before. Notes that a lot of guys have been labeled “unicorn”; “He’s more like an alien.”

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Kevin Durant on Victor Wembanyama



(via "The league is really in trouble when he comes in... Everybody's really excited for his arrival to the league so will see what happens."Kevin Durant on Victor Wembanyama(via @erikslater_ "The league is really in trouble when he comes in... Everybody's really excited for his arrival to the league so will see what happens."Kevin Durant on Victor Wembanyama 👀(via @erikslater_) https://t.co/u0oInDHN2n

As Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned, several teams could go in full tank mode this season. While Adam Silver has attempted to address this matter, Wembanyama has displayed enough potential for teams to take a gamble on him.

