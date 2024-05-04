NBA Insider claims Jimmy Butler's future in Miami is uncertain due to his "declining play"

Jimmy Butler has played a key role in the Miami Heat's success over the past few years, leading the team to two underdog runs to the NBA Finals. However, as he turns 35 years old by September 14th, it could have an impact on his future NBA contracts, especially given his recent performances in the 2023–24 season.

The Miami Heat were eliminated by NBA Eastern Conference leaders the Boston Celtics in the first round but more than the loss, Butler was absent in the best-of-seven series.

Having played only 60 games and suffering an MCL on April 18, the future of Butler with Miami is quite bleak, according to John Hollinger of The Athletic.

“Jimmy Butler is extension-eligible, but between his declining play this season and the constant absences, there are increasingly loud whispers that his future might not be in Miami," writes Hollinger.

"The Heat openly talking about Bam Adebayo as the keeper of the #HeatCulture flame and not mentioning Butler as much is another notable point.”

Butler has two years remaining on his contract with the Miami Heat, with a player option for $52 million in the second year. During the 2023–24 season, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals.

Jimmy Butler could end up back with the Philadelphia 76ers

The decline of Jimmy Butler in the 2023–24 season may lead the Miami Heat to trade him to another team that would be willing to absorb a hefty contract worth $101 million in the next two years.

One of the teams that would be willing to explore getting Butler is the Philadelphia 76ers. He played 55 games with them back in the 2018–2019 season. His return to Pennsylvania could happen, according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.

"The first name to watch is Jimmy Butler on the Miami Heat. He's got two years left on his contract and there is interest in him extending.

"The 76ers chose Tobias Harris' contract over paying Jimmy Butler five years ago. Well that contract is up and if the Heat don't want to extend is there a way to revisit that?" said Windhorst.

Butler's tenure with the Miami Heat at five seasons is his second-most with an NBA team since starting his career with the Chicago Bulls. As of this writing, he has played in 291 regular-season games for the Heat and has averaged 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 assists.