NBA insider dead sure about Luka Doncic's eye-watering contract extension with Lakers

NBA insider Dave McMenamin said that he is certain that Luka Doncic will sign a contract extension with the LA Lakers. The five-time NBA All-Star is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason.In a clip posted on X, McMenamin said on Wednesday's &quot;NBA Today&quot; that Doncic has embraced being with the Lakers long-term. The ESPN analyst noted that Doncic's part in the recruitment of both Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart signals that the 26-year-old star intends to play for LA for the foreseeable future.&quot;I think when we look forward, we look at that August 2nd date when the Lakers can offer an extension to Luka Doncic worth four years, $220 million up to that figure,&quot; McMenamin said. &quot;And I would say if you’re a Laker fan, you shouldn’t have any worry about Luka coming to some sort of an extension agreement with the Lakers.&quot;On Aug. 2, Rob Pelinka and Co. can offer Doncic a four-year, $223 million maximum contract extension. Other options are a three-year extension worth $160 million. A player option could be added to the three-year deal.This is a developing story.