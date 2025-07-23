  • home icon
NBA insider dead sure about Luka Doncic's eye-watering contract extension with Lakers

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 23, 2025 21:42 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA insider Dave McMenamin said that he is certain that Luka Doncic will sign a contract extension with the LA Lakers. The five-time NBA All-Star is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason.

In a clip posted on X, McMenamin said on Wednesday's "NBA Today" that Doncic has embraced being with the Lakers long-term. The ESPN analyst noted that Doncic's part in the recruitment of both Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart signals that the 26-year-old star intends to play for LA for the foreseeable future.

"I think when we look forward, we look at that August 2nd date when the Lakers can offer an extension to Luka Doncic worth four years, $220 million up to that figure," McMenamin said. "And I would say if you’re a Laker fan, you shouldn’t have any worry about Luka coming to some sort of an extension agreement with the Lakers."
On Aug. 2, Rob Pelinka and Co. can offer Doncic a four-year, $223 million maximum contract extension. Other options are a three-year extension worth $160 million. A player option could be added to the three-year deal.

This is a developing story.

