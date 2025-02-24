NBA Insider drops bombshell on why $285,393,640 star forced Mavericks' Luka Doncic trade: "He shut him down"

It has been over two weeks since the Dallas Mavericks' shocking decision to trade Luka Doncic, a move that sent shockwaves through the basketball world. Now donning the Purple and Gold, Doncic has already made his mark, delivering a spectacular performance against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

His standout display against Nikola Jokic and company has once again sparked debate among fans and analysts, questioning Mavericks GM Nico Harrison's decision to part ways with the Slovenian superstar. Meanwhile, the basketball community is gradually coming to terms with the reality that Doncic is now a Laker.

In the latest, NBA insider Marc Spears dropped a bombshell, revealing that Jaylen Brown played a pivotal role in Dallas’ decision to trade Doncic. According to Spears, concerns emerged within the Mavericks' front office after Brown, who is on a five-year, $285 million contract, completely shut down Doncic during the 2024 NBA Finals.

"People talk about what he did offensively (but) that dude, he is the reason why Luka got traded," Spears said on Cedric Maxwell’s podcast. "He shut him down in the finals, what he did to Luka in the finals, shutting him down, guarding him full court, making it unbearable offensively.

"(This) led Dallas to start questioning Luka as the leader of this team, questioning whether he was in shape or not." (from 39:59)

Doncic guided the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, but they fell short in a lopsided series. The Boston Celtics dominated, securing a 4-1 victory and dashing Dallas' hopes of claiming their second NBA championship.

Rob Pelinka and Nico Harrison meet after Luka Doncic trade

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and Mavericks GM Nico Harrison were spotted at the Chase Center on Sunday, attending the Golden State Warriors' matchup against Dallas. The two front office executives shared a warm embrace and exchanged pleasantries, with their interaction quickly going viral on social media.

Interestingly, the groundwork for the Luka Doncic trade was first laid when Pelinka and Harrison met at a coffee shop earlier in the season. What started as casual discussions ultimately led to one of the most monumental trades in NBA history.

