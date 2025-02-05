NBA insider drops major revelation on Devin Booker's future with Kevin Durant in multiple trade rumors

The Luka Doncic trade has made one thing pretty clear around the NBA: No one is safe from being moved. Then again, there are always exceptions to every rule, and Devin Booker might be one of those.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst revealed that with all the rumors surrounding Kevin Durant, Booker is the only untouchable player for the Phoenix Suns.

"The only thing I can tell you that I can say for sure is that tomorrow afternoon, Devin Booker will be on the Suns," Windhorst said on 'Get Up.'

Windhorst explained that the Suns started growing desperate due to the lack of a market for Bradley Beal. And with Kevin Durant having just one year left in his contract, he might now be the odd man out.

The Golden State Warriors, like the Suns, also have a big need for another star, which is how all the talks about a potential reunion kicked off.

Suns-Warriors trade could involve a dozen players

Even so, there's no clear path to this transaction. Windhorst claimed that he wouldn't even try to put together any mock trade or figure out how this could take place, but he believes it might be one of the biggest blockbuster deals in NBA history.

"This is potentially a three, four, five team transaction," Windhorst said. "It could involve like a dozen other players. 'Cuz that's the nature of the way NBA trades. It could involve Jimmy Butler because it is possible guys, that the Suns could acquire Jimmy Butler, but not for Brad Beal, but for Kevin Durant. So after a month of trying to pair them together, in an elaborate way being traded for each other."

Durant is deemed "doubtful" with an ankle injury ahead of the Suns game vs. the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, and the timing of that injury seems suspicious, to say the least.

He has already won two championships with Stephen Curry and under Steve Kerr's tutelage, and while the Warriors are much older now than they were almost 10 years ago, they could still get back to championship contention with a player of his caliber.

The trade deadline is just hours away, and after seeing De'Aaron Fox make his way to San Antonio and the Lakers and Mavericks swapping superstars, it seems like anything can happen at this point.

