NBA insider drops major update on Devin Booker's future in Phoenix with untenable $150 million trio on the books

Devin Booker has grown from an exciting young prospect to arguably one of the best players at his position during his 10 seasons with the Phoenix Suns. Unfortunately, he and the team around him haven't been able to recapture the magic of the 2021 season that saw them reach the NBA Finals. The Suns now face more turmoil as they navigate their expensive roster.

Ad

Devin Booker($49 million), Kevin Durant($51 million) and Bradley Beal's($50 million) contracts have the Suns paying an extraordinary $150 million to three players who have been underwhelming since banding together(according to Spotrac). After almost moving Durant at the trade deadline, the Suns' future has come into question with the team nowhere near contention this year.

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst was asked if the Phoenix Suns' success or lack thereof would influence ownership's decision on trading Durant this offseason. His response was less than optimistic, but he mentioned that Booker is unlikely to leave the team that drafted him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Booker is deemed untouchable and doesn't want to leave," said Windhorst about the shooting guard's future.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Because of the team's reluctance to move their franchise centerpiece and Beal's refusal to waive the no-trade clause in his contract, Windhorst said that the team has only two options moving forward.

"That leaves the options as status quo or trading Durant as part of a roster restructuring. The status quo is unacceptable, so you start to see how this trade Durant reality comes into focus. The Suns apparently already came to this conclusion because they had talks with several teams about moving Durant at the deadline."

Ad

The Suns' expectations to move Durant in the offseason highlight a grim reality: Phoenix won't receive as much for Durant as they gave up to get him.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have struggled to win despite their premier scoring

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have been the top-scoring duo in the NBA and are the only teammates in the top 10 for points per game. The pair, who combine to score 52.7 points per game, can't be blamed for the team failing to meet expectations, at least on the offensive end.

At 28-33, the Phoenix Suns are unlikely to make a serious push in the playoffs, unless the Dallas Mavericks, now without Kyrie Irving, fall from the 10th seed. As the team looks forward, the likely outcome is that the Suns trade Durant and retool the roster around Booker to return to contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback