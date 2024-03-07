NBA insider explains why players are clamoring to join Warriors citing Andrew Wiggins' situation

After mysteriously missing four games, Andrew Wiggins made his return to the Golden State Warriors lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Warriors forward attended to some serious family matters.

Despite his family's situation, Wiggins made a comeback on the hardwood. Coach Steve Kerr will likely have him back in the starting lineup, as he missed only four games.

After the turn of events that transpired between Wiggins and the Warriors, NBA insider Monte Poole discussed why players tend to aim to play in Golden State.

In the pre-game coverage, Poole mentioned that the Warriors organization knows when to prioritize their players' well-being, which is important to keep everyone's morale high.

"This is one reason why you want to play here," Poole said. "They look at the whole person, not just the guy on the court."

How has Andrew Wiggins performed this season despite trade rumors and family issues?

Andrew Wiggins has arguably been on a roller coaster ride this season.

Aside from recently dealing with family matters, which caused him to miss several games, the Golden State Warriors were also rumored to have put him on the trading block.

He is averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. His numbers may still be solid, but compared to his 17.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.2 spg last season, the drop in figures is evident.

In 60 games this season, he has scored 20+ points in eight of them. His best performance came in November when he put up a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings. He also scored a season-high 31 points that same month going against the OKC Thunder.

However, considering Andrew Wiggins failed to put up consistent numbers across the board for the majority of the season, Golden State heavily considered trading him by the end of the deadline.

Prior to the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA season, Andrew Wiggins renewed his contract with the Golden State Warriors and signed a four-year deal worth $109 million. However, Wiggins has yet to live up to his new valuation.