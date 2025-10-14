NBA insider foresees Paolo Banchero leading Orlando Magic to Finals win over Warriors in dream scenario

ESPN reporter Kevin Pelton detailed a simulated scenario that foresaw Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic winning the 2026 NBA Finals against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.The simulation predicted that the Orlando Magic would lead the Eastern Conference through next season’s All-Star break and would head into the playoffs with the best record in the conference. Here’s a full breakdown of Pelton’s account of this simulated dream scenario for Orlando:Orlando Magic finish the 2025-26 season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference (57-25)Eastern Conference round 1: Magic defeats Bulls (4-1)Eastern Conference semifinals: Magic defeats Raptors (4-2)Conference finals: Magic defeats Knicks (4-1)NBA Finals: Magic defeats Warriors (4-3), Paolo Banchero wins Finals MVPAs detailed in Pelton's account of the simulation, the Magic's run in this dream scenario was dependent on Banchero and Franz Wagner. This would be quite a jump for Orlando as the team finished seventh in the league last season with a 41-41 record. The Magic were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. This marked the team's second consecutive postseason appearance after missing the playoffs for three straight seasons.“I think we should be a deep playoff team&quot;: Paolo Banchero details next season's expectations for the MagicIt has been a productive summer for the Magic, highlighted by the blockbuster trade that saw the team acquire Desmond Bane. Orlando also brought in Tyus Jones, giving it a solid playmaker. In light of these moves, Paolo Banchero is excited about the team's chances next season.Speaking to &quot;The Athletic&quot; on Sept. 27, Banchero touched on his expectations for the team in 2025-26, saying that he is eyeing the NBA Finals.&quot;I think we should be a deep playoff team. Hopefully, that means Finals. But if it’s anything shorter than that, then Eastern Conference finals. I want to play deep into the playoffs. I think that we have a deep roster.&quot;Paolo Banchero recorded career highs in points and rebounds last season as he led the Magic to the seventh seed in the East. Franz Wagner was also key, averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.After a productive summer, the team could make a sizable jump, though the dream simulation presented by ESPN's Kevin Pelton seems like a far-fetched goal. Regardless, Banchero remains determined to lead the Magic to the NBA Finals.