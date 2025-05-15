NBA Insider gives insight into Dallas Mavericks' plans to search for pieces around potential Big 3

Earlier this week, the long-term trjaectory of the Dallas Mavericks completely changed thanks to historic luck in the draft lottery. Now with Cooper Flagg on the way, one insider touched on how Nico Harrison and the front office will look to fill out the rest of the roster.
After entering the lottery with just 1.8% odds at the top pick, the Mavericks managed to jump 10 spots to No. 1. Now, months removed from Luka Doncic's departure, the franchise has a new highly-touted prospect entering the fold.
While at the NBA Draft Combine, insider Shams Charania touched on the future of the Dallas Mavericks. Moving forward, they'll look to provide a complementary cast of players around the trio of Flagg, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. In terms of area of need, Dallas is expected to be heavily tapped into the point guard market.
"I'm told the Mavericks will be purusing a point guard," Charania said. "Whether that's in the trade market, in free agency, that is a big priority for them."
Solidifying the backcourt is essential for the Mavericks in light of Irving's injury. After tearing his ACL back in March, the All-Star guard isn't eyeing a return to action until at least January of 2026.
Dallas Mavericks could part with promising center in search of roster upgrades
When it comes to improving the roster, the Dallas Mavericks don't have a lot of assets at their disposal. That said, there are still routes Nico Harrison could go to build a complementary supporting cast.
With players like Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively on the roster, the Mavericks have their frontcourt of the future. This makes Daniel Gafford a bit of an odd man out when it comes to the team's long-term plans. Ahead of the offseason officially getting underway, insider Michael Scotto listed the veteran center as a trade candidate to watch.
“Gafford is a trade candidate to monitor should he not agree to an extension with Dallas. The 26-year-old center will want a pay raise, the Mavericks already have Davis on a max contract, and 21-year-old center Dereck Lively is a year away from being extension-eligible.”
Gafford thrived alongside Doncic as an athletic center who is capable of playing above the rim. This season, he averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
When it comes to players on the Dallas Mavericks who could yield the biggest return, Gafford is surely one. He's in his peak years in the NBA and is someone who prides himself on being a two-way player. If the Mavs dangle him in trade talks, a decent market is sure to materialize.
