NBA insider gives the latest on Ben Simmons's debut for the Brooklyn Nets, shares tentative return timeline

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons and his impending trip back to Philadelphia has been the topic of conversation ever since his move to the Nets from the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Simmons will not be taking part in the game on March 10th against the 76ers, as he is yet to play a single minute since the infamous Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks last year. Charania said:

"Ben Simmons will not play in Thursday's Nets-76ers game but sources tell me that the three-time All-Star is expected to make the return trip to Philadelphia and be on the bench with his team in Wells Fargo Center."

Simmons is reportedly nursing a back injury and that is why he is yet to make his debut for the Brooklyn-based side after getting a move to the team on trade deadline day as the Australian has a history with back issues and that seems to have followed him to the boroughs of Brooklyn as well. Charania continued:

"Simmons is working towards making his debut for the Nets as he ramps up after dealing with back soreness and I'm told that there is optimism about a return to action later this month."

It is interesting that Simmons will not take part in the game against the 76ers but will be present at the Well Fargo Center along with his team. Simmons didn't make a single appearance at the Wells Fargo Center after the debacle of Game 7 against the Hawks and should be in for a hostile reception.

Ben Simmons and the impending game against the 76ers

Simmons during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers

With Ben Simmons not having played a single minute this season, it has been over 250 days since his last NBA game. His conditioning is going to be completely shot at the moment and that should be the priority for the Nets. That, and integrating him into the team with new teammates.

The game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 10th would have been an opportunity for Simmons to return to the place he called home for four years. It also provides him with an opportunity to face the fans that have heckled and lambasted him ever since Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks last season.

It could have been a statement game for Simmons as he could prove his doubters wrong in Philly and truly establish the legitimacy of the Nets' championship aspirations, but the flipside is that it could also be a game where he could crumble under pressure. Either way, the Nets-76ers game on March 10th is set to witness an electric atmosphere with Ben Simmons courtside and receiving all kinds of trash talk from the Philadelphia faithful.

