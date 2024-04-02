NBA Insider hilariously reveals Tyrese Haliburton face-timing former teammate to discuss LSU vs Iowa

Tyrese Haliburton was among the many viewers hooked to their screens as Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese headlined the Iowa Hawkeyes vs LSU Tigers in the NCAA Women's Tournament Elite Eight. After Clark's team won 94-87, the Indiana Pacers guard face-timed former teammate Buddy Hield during a press conference to discuss the game.

Hield, now plying his trade for the Philadelphia 76ers picked up his call after Haliburton face-timed from the press room after Indiana's 133-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets, according to NBA insider Dustin Dopirak.

Taking to X, Dopirak, who covers the Pacers wrote:

Seriously Haliburton just Face Timed Buddy Hield in the press room to ask if he saw it. And Hield did pick up.

On the LSU vs Iowa game front, Clark exploded for 41 points and 12 assists. Flau'jae Johnson added 23 points and six rebounds for LSU, while Reese had 17 points and 20 rebounds.

As for Hield, he was traded to the 76ers ahead of the trade deadline in a three-team deal involving the San Antonio Spurs. However, he and Tyrese Haliburton appear to have a good relationship as they sit down to discuss the marquee clash.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers to a dominant win over the Brooklyn Nets

Tyrese Hailburton's double-double saw the Indiana Pacers record a solid 133-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. While the Nets, coming off a 116-104 loss to the LA Lakers struggled offensively, Indiana went on an 18-3 run with Haliburton propping up the points.

Haliburton led the offense with 27 points, shooting 9-15 from the field and 4-7 from beyond the arc. He added 13 assists to his tally as Indiana recorded a win that keeps them well in playoff contention.

Speaking to the media after the game, Haliburton added how he felt after the game:

"There's been a lot of talk in our locker room about my athletic ability as of late. Buddy left and everybody just felt the need to continue with that, so I felt good today. It's mainly Jarace (Walker) and Obi (Toppin) hating."

The win sees Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers improve to 43-33 and take sixth place in the East and are one win below the Orlando Magic. They have the Miami Heat (41-33) on their trail. Up next, they play the Nets again on Wednesday at Barclays Center.