NBA insider picks holes in Lakers' defense amid 4-6 slide

After the LA Lakers parted ways with Anthony Davis, there were concerns about the team's defense, given that they lacked frontcourt depth. Those fears were then amplified when the Mark Williams trade was rescinded. However, JJ Redick's squad responded by putting forth a dazzling display of defense that left fans and analysts alike impressed.

From Jan. 15 to March 7, LA had the best defensive efficiency rating in the NBA. Since that date, however, the team has posted just the 23rd-best defensive efficiency rating in the league.

The way ESPN's Tim MacMahon sees things, the team's defensive rating and their 4-6 record over their last 10 games is something to be concerned about. On Thursday's "NBA Today," MacMahon shared his thoughts on the situation:

"That LeBron tip-in saved us from really having a lot of noise about this Lakers defense that was so good for a while coming out of that trade and has really struggled lately," MacMahon said. Now, in fairness to them, the schedule has been unbelievably hectic with the games having to be rescheduled.

LeBron has been out, he's just coming back. This is a team that overachieved by a lot on the defensive end. ... But this is a flawed roster from a defensive perspective."

As MacMahon pointed out, Redick has been closing games with Dorian Finney-Smith at center, given that the signing of Alex Len hasn't panned out.

"We just look tired," - JJ Redick opens up about the Lakers' recent struggles

Although the LA Lakers were able to surge up the Western Conference standings in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade, the team has struggled to keep up the same level of production.

Before Wednesday's showdown between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers, coach JJ Redick spoke with members of the press on Monday in the wake of LA's 118-106 loss to the Orlando Magic.

From his perspective, the team is looking tired, which isn't unusual for a team throughout an 82-game season, but is something that he's looking to change:

“I think a couple of guys, maybe from the schedule and being in and out of the lineup, and a couple of guys being injured, we just look tired," Redick said. "I don’t know what contributes to that. That happens periodically throughout a season where the group gets tired. That’s what it feels like right now.”

Of course, during this stretch, the team played six games in eight days, partly due to a rescheduled game from January.

LA will be back in action on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls. From there, the team will head to Memphis for a showdown with the Grizzlies on Saturday before returning home to host the Houston Rockets on Monday.

