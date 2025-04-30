NBA insider predicts Bucks to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to Houston Rockets to get out of jail

The Milwaukee Bucks' season is officially over, and so might be the Doc Rivers era. The Bucks blew a seven-point lead with roughly 40 seconds to play in overtime, and the Indiana Pacers ended their campaign in just five games.

Now, some fear they may have also ended Giannis Antetokounmpo's stay in Wisconsin.

Former general manager John Hollinger believes the Bucks need to hit the drawing board and retool. Moreover, he thinks the Houston Rockets could be a logical trade partner for them.

"The most obvious candidate is Houston," Hollinger wrote. "The Rockets can offer an electrifying mini-Giannis in Amen Thompson, salivating draft picks in the form of a 2025 lottery pick from the Suns, unprotected Phoenix firsts in 2027 and 2029 (the latter of which is the better of Phoenix’s or Dallas’) and enough salary-matching flotsam to offset Antetokounmpo’s incoming $54.6 million and get a deal to the finish line."

Giannis averaged 33.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game on 60.6% shooting in the series.

Damian Lillard tore his Achilles and his availability for next season is in jeopardy, and there were already rumors about his future with the team.

Antetokounmpo said he would love to stay in Wisconsin for longer, but he also made it loud and clear that he wants to compete at the highest level, even if that means going somewhere else.

Tyrese Haliburton wants to talk to Giannis Antetokounmpo about the scuffle with his father

Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential farewell wasn't the biggest talking point of the loss. Shortly after Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner in 119-118 contest, the Greek supertar got into it with his father.

Antetokounmpo claimed Haliburton's father was disrespectful to him, and he had to be restrained by multiple people to avoid the confrontation from escalating.

When asked about that, the young Pacers point guard acknowledged that his father was wrong, and he claimed that he wants to talk to Antetokounmpo about it.

"I’ll talk to Giannis about it eventually," Haliburton said. "I don’t think my pops was in the right at all there. It’s unfortunate what happened at the end there."

Giannis will go down as one of the greatest players in the Bucks franchise history. Let's see if the Bucks manages to retain him beyond this season.

