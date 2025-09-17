  • home icon
  NBA insider predicts Clippers could be left with hefty penalty for Kawhi Leonard saga with CBA regulations unclear about voiding a contract

NBA insider predicts Clippers could be left with hefty penalty for Kawhi Leonard saga with CBA regulations unclear about voiding a contract

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 17, 2025 04:03 GMT
Clippers Newest Players Paul George and Kawhi Leonard - Source: Getty
Clippers Newest Players Paul George and Kawhi Leonard - Source: Getty

After weeks of speculation, an NBA insider has revealed the potential punishments Commissioner Adam Silver is considering for Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers over the controversy involving Aspiration, a green investment firm.

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, Silver could hit the Clippers with a $28 million cap charge in the 2026–27 season, the same amount Leonard reportedly received from the illicit Aspiration deal.

Other possible penalties include a fine of up to $7.5 million, the loss of future draft picks and suspensions of team owner Steve Ballmer or other executives for up to a year, along with fines of up to $1 million each.

Leonard himself could face a fine of up to $350,000, be forced to return the money he earned from Aspiration and have his contract voided. The last penalty would prevent him from re-signing with the Clippers, but Hollinger noted that it could work in the team’s favor.

Kawhi Leonard is set to earn $50 million next season, but injuries have kept him off the court for much of his time in Los Angeles. Losing his contract would clear a massive amount of salary space and allow the Clippers to chase another star to help James Harden lead them to a title.

“Without Leonard’s money on the books, the Clippers will have max cap space in the summer of 2026 and could either completely pivot to a new roster or even, perhaps, try to poach LeBron James from the rival Lakers,” Hollinger wrote.
While the Clippers might benefit from Kawhi Leonard’s contract being voided, it would result in a fight among the remaining 29 teams to acquire the two-time Finals MVP on their roster.

Adam Silver promises fair investigation for Kawhi Leonard-LA Clippers controversy

The LA Clippers were quick to put out a statement after Pablo Torre had shared findings about the Kawhi Leonard–Aspiration deal, accusing Steve Ballmer and the Clippers of bypassing the league’s salary cap rules. The NBA itself, though, hasn't issued an official statement.

Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the situation during Front Office Sports’ Tuned In event. He made it clear that the league won't treat anyone involved as guilty before completing a fair investigation.

“We will bring whatever resources we need to bear on this investigation,” Silver said. “I'm a lawyer. I believe in due process. I believe in fairness. We will begin with a presumption of innocence, not a presumption of guilt. We will follow the facts.”
The Clippers have previously committed to fully cooperating with the league during these investigations.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

