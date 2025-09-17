NBA insider predicts Clippers could be left with hefty penalty for Kawhi Leonard saga with CBA regulations unclear about voiding a contract

After weeks of speculation, an NBA insider has revealed the potential punishments Commissioner Adam Silver is considering for Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers over the controversy involving Aspiration, a green investment firm.According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, Silver could hit the Clippers with a $28 million cap charge in the 2026–27 season, the same amount Leonard reportedly received from the illicit Aspiration deal.Other possible penalties include a fine of up to $7.5 million, the loss of future draft picks and suspensions of team owner Steve Ballmer or other executives for up to a year, along with fines of up to $1 million each.Leonard himself could face a fine of up to $350,000, be forced to return the money he earned from Aspiration and have his contract voided. The last penalty would prevent him from re-signing with the Clippers, but Hollinger noted that it could work in the team’s favor.Kawhi Leonard is set to earn $50 million next season, but injuries have kept him off the court for much of his time in Los Angeles. Losing his contract would clear a massive amount of salary space and allow the Clippers to chase another star to help James Harden lead them to a title.“Without Leonard’s money on the books, the Clippers will have max cap space in the summer of 2026 and could either completely pivot to a new roster or even, perhaps, try to poach LeBron James from the rival Lakers,” Hollinger wrote.While the Clippers might benefit from Kawhi Leonard’s contract being voided, it would result in a fight among the remaining 29 teams to acquire the two-time Finals MVP on their roster.Adam Silver promises fair investigation for Kawhi Leonard-LA Clippers controversy The LA Clippers were quick to put out a statement after Pablo Torre had shared findings about the Kawhi Leonard–Aspiration deal, accusing Steve Ballmer and the Clippers of bypassing the league’s salary cap rules. The NBA itself, though, hasn't issued an official statement.Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the situation during Front Office Sports’ Tuned In event. He made it clear that the league won't treat anyone involved as guilty before completing a fair investigation.“We will bring whatever resources we need to bear on this investigation,” Silver said. “I'm a lawyer. I believe in due process. I believe in fairness. We will begin with a presumption of innocence, not a presumption of guilt. We will follow the facts.”The Clippers have previously committed to fully cooperating with the league during these investigations.