NBA insider predicts LeBron James not proclaiming retirement rumors if Lakers' playoffs stint ends today

On Monday night, LeBron James and the LA Lakers face elimination in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. Despite making such comments last year, one NBA analyst doesn't think that there will be retirement chatter following a loss.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," NBA insider Brian Windhorst touched on LeBron's future as the Lakers' season could come to an end. He's not expecting any talk about retirement this time and feels that the 20-time All-Star will play at least one more year.

"Based on my conversations and my feel, I don't think he's going to retire," Windhorst said. "I do think he's going to play at least one more season."

At the age of 39, there's constant speculation on when LeBron James is going to call it a career.

From a play standpoint, he's still more than capable of staying in the NBA. During the regular season, LeBron averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He's also fresh off notching a 30-point outing in the Lakers' Game 4 win over the Nuggets.

LeBron James has clear reason not to retire

During his two-decade plus long career in the NBA, LeBron James has done just about everything a player can do, but he still has goals he wants to achieve before he hangs it up for good.

Over the past few years, LeBron has said that he wants to play with his son in the NBA. With that dream close to becoming reality, it seems unlikely that the LA Lakers star will call it a career now.

After his freshman season at USC, LeBron's eldest son Bronny James has left his options open regarding his future. Along with entering the transfer portal, he also plans to work out for NBA teams. Depending on where his draft stock is, Bronny will officially declare or return to college at a new school.

Being the son of one of the game's top stars, it's likely a team will take a chance on Bronny, especially considering LeBron James' desire to play with him. His contract situation also makes a move of this magnitude enticing for teams.

This offseason, LeBron has to make a decision regarding his deal with the Lakers too. He could opt into his $51.4 millino player option next season or become an unrestricted free agent.

Brian Windhorst touched on this during his conversation with Pat McAfee. He doesn't think that LeBron has any plans on leaving the Lakers but expects him to sign a new contract this offseason.

Depending on how far he falls, the Lakers could help LeBron achieve his goal of playing with his son. They have one second-round pick, coming in at No. 55 overall.

