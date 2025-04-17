NBA insider provides crucial timeline on Kyrie Irving's return

NBA insider Shams Charania provided a potential return timeline for Kyrie Irving. The mercurial guard went down for the season with a gruesome ACL injury, and per Charania, is expected to be available for a good chunk of games for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Speaking on ESPN's NBA Countdown, Charania focused on Irving's return when responding to Malika Andrews' question of what would determine the ceiling for the Dallas Mavericks in the upcoming edition.

"Kyrie Irving's return. That's the big question now, and the expectation around the Dallas Mavericks is that he will be available for hopefully a good chunk of next season. There's optimism that he will be back by January, and he's got a $44M player contract. That's the next situation Nico Harrison and the Mavericks must deal with. The goal for the Mavericks is to rip up his player option and give him a three-year deal."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Irving was performing at an All-Star level before his injury. The guard was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1%. from beyond the arc. His absence was a major blow to Dallas as they not only lost Anthony Davis and half their centers to injury, but also ended up losing a potent weapon in Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.

Kyrie Irving undergoes successful ACL surgery

Earlier, the Dallas Mavericks announced that Kyrie Irving underwent a successful ACL surgery to repair his torn left knee. The team issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) about the latest bit of news on their superstar.

Ad

Irving was injured in the first quarter of the Mavericks’ 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Following the injury, he made two free throws with tears streaming down his cheeks as he hobbled off with his teammates carrying him off the hardwood.

He appeared in 50 games and was a cinch to get past the 58 games from last season. The All-Star guard was on a roll, scoring 30 points in five of his past seven contests before the injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.