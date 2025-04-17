NBA insider provides crucial timeline on Kyrie Irving's return

NBA insider Shams Charania provided a potential return timeline for Kyrie Irving. The mercurial guard went down for the season with a gruesome ACL injury, and per Charania, is expected to be available for a good chunk of games for the 2025-26 season.
Speaking on ESPN's NBA Countdown, Charania focused on Irving's return when responding to Malika Andrews' question of what would determine the ceiling for the Dallas Mavericks in the upcoming edition.
"Kyrie Irving's return. That's the big question now, and the expectation around the Dallas Mavericks is that he will be available for hopefully a good chunk of next season. There's optimism that he will be back by January, and he's got a $44M player contract. That's the next situation Nico Harrison and the Mavericks must deal with. The goal for the Mavericks is to rip up his player option and give him a three-year deal."
Irving was performing at an All-Star level before his injury. The guard was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1%. from beyond the arc. His absence was a major blow to Dallas as they not only lost Anthony Davis and half their centers to injury, but also ended up losing a potent weapon in Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.
Kyrie Irving undergoes successful ACL surgery
Earlier, the Dallas Mavericks announced that Kyrie Irving underwent a successful ACL surgery to repair his torn left knee. The team issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) about the latest bit of news on their superstar.
Irving was injured in the first quarter of the Mavericks’ 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Following the injury, he made two free throws with tears streaming down his cheeks as he hobbled off with his teammates carrying him off the hardwood.
He appeared in 50 games and was a cinch to get past the 58 games from last season. The All-Star guard was on a roll, scoring 30 points in five of his past seven contests before the injury.
