NBA insider reports key details of JJ Redick's meeting with LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and $53.8M rising star 

JJ Redick's meeting with the LA Lakers trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and $53.8M rising star Austin Reaves played a key role in their win over the Memphis Grizzlies last week. They combined for 85 points to showcase their offensive prowess against Ja Morant and co in the team's 134-127 win.

In his postgame coverage, The Athletic's Jovan Buha weighed in on the trio's meeting with Redick that proved to be decisive after their heartbreaking loss to the Chicago Bulls last week.

Buha wrote that head coach JJ Redick called for a meeting between the three players to "discuss ways to optimize the offense around their collective shot creation and playmaking skills." Speaking to the reporter after the win, Redick explained what was spoken about in the meeting.

“We challenged all three of them when we get to their three-man actions to play with a little more force and a little more thrust and a little more creativity.”

The chemistry between the three players has been seen and has the potential to take the Lakers to a title. All three are reliable shotmakers, floor generals, and are capable of creating their offense, all of which benefit LA.

Austin Reaves outlines the meeting between LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and JJ Redick

The same presser had Reaves highlight more details from the meeting between LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Redick.

“I think the meeting was just still trying to build that chemistry amongst the three of us to help the team be successful. And I think tonight it just showed that when we play the right way and trust one another, especially offensively, we can have open looks on almost every possession. … It was really just a conversation about how bad all of us want to win and win at a high level.”

The win saw LA improve to 45-29 and further consolidate their No. 4 position in the West. JJ Redick has been vocal about "playing hard" each night, and the Lakers will hope their trio can fire in unison for the remainder of the season.

