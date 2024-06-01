NBA insider reports LA Lakers are using 'frontrunner' JJ Redick's ESPN obligations to thoroughly interview other candidates

As the LA Lakers coaching search intensifies, team insider Anthony Irwin has brought new reports to light on Friday. During an appearance on the "Lakers Lounge" podcast, Irwin said Redick seems to be "the guy." However, LA has used his NBA Finals coverage contract obligation to thoroughly interview other candidates for the head coaching job.

Redick is on ABC and ESPN's 'A-team' alongside Doris Burke and Mike Breen to call the finals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, which begins June 6. Several reports suggested the Lakers won't announce Redick's potential signing until the series is over.

The LA Lakers are maximizing this window, which could span until June 23, to learn more about other candidates.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Essentially, what I've kind of heard is that, the Lakers are basically taking this opportunity, while they wait for Redick to fulfill his contractual obligations to ESPN, they're using this opportunity to do more digging," Irwin said.

Trending

Irwin said the Lakers are being proactive by not waiting for JJ Redick by interviewing James Borrego, the consensus second choice behind the ESPN broadcaster, and other candidates. However, Irwin maintained that Redick remains the favorite, and it would be surprising to see LA hire anyone but him when the time comes.

You can listen to Irwin's comments at the 3:26 mark.

LA Lakers considering multiple assistants for JJ Redick's staff including 2020 championship winners

Anthony Irwin mentioned that the LA Lakers could be having conversations about assistant coaching roles with HC candidate James Borrego and LA's other options during their interview process. According to Marc Stein, the Lakers are eyeing Borrego, Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley to work under Redick.

Celtics assistant Cassell is one of the candidates for the head coaching position, while Mavericks assistant Dudley played for the Lakers in his final two seasons. He was part of the team that won the title in 2020 and has a solid rapport with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Another key member of that championship run, Rajon Rondo, emerged as one of the potential candidates on JJ Redick's staff, as per LA Times' Dan Woike. A potential staff with at least three coaches out of Borrego, Cassell, Dudley and Rondo could be an excellent pick-up for the LA Lakers as assistants under the inexperienced Redick.

Redick and Rondo bring a wealth of basketball experience with their high IQ and understanding of Xs and Os, while Borrego, Cassell and Dudley would come in handy because of their bench experience.

Borrego and Cassell have been assistants for more than a decade, while Dudley is a two-year coaching veteran, who's been part of the Mavericks amid their 2022 conference finals and 2024 finals run.