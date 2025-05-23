NBA insider reveals Anthony Edwards' unusual Game 2 prep vs Thunder ahead of crucial WCF showdown

Anthony Edwards failed to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The Thunder captured a 1-0 lead in the series after a blowout 114-88 win on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Wolves look to bounce back and capture a win for Game 2.

One thing that stood out among fans in the first game was Edwards' performance over the Thunder. The star guard wasn't aggressive on the offensive end and only had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 38.5 percent shooting. In the fourth quarter, the former Georgia standout didn't score a point and only attempted one shot.

Heading into Game 2, ESPN's Marc Spears revealed an interesting way Edwards has prepared. According to Spears, the Wolves star stayed up until three a.m. with assistant coach Chris Hines and watched film.

"After that loss in Game 1, he and assistant coach Chris Hines at a nearby hotel watched game film till 3 a.m. He's definitely or probably mentally prepared for this next game."

Spears also said that Edwards has a trend of performing better in second games in this year's postseason. In Game 2 of the first round against the LA Lakers, he had 25 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Against the Golden State Warriors, the three-time All-Star had 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in the second game. This led to a 117-93 win for the Wolves that started a four-game stretch of wins to eliminate the Warriors from the postseason.

Throughout these playoffs, Anthony Edwards has averaged 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. His outside shots have been reliable for Minnesota, as he's made 38.4 percent from downtown.

Anthony Edwards has an "angry" demeanor heading to Game 2

Anthony Edwards takes the game of basketball seriously. Heading into Game 2, there's a lot of expectation that he'd perform better and hopefully lead the Wolves to a win.

Before the game, Minnesota guard Mike Conley talked to the media and revealed what his demeanor is after the loss in Game 1:

"He always comes in the next day angry, angry coming into practice. You can tell with the no-nonsense to a lot of things. He's looking forward to playing. He would play the next night if we could, so I'm excited for him to get out there and improve on the first game."

In Game 1, Ant-Man admitted that he wasn't aggressive enough. He told the media that he has to shoot the ball more.

The Olympic gold medalist wasn't content with the 13 shots he took against the Thunder.

