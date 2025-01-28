NBA insider reveals Bradley Beal will not waive his no-trade clause to the Bulls

Bradley Beal will not waive his no-trade clause to the Chicago Bulls, per NBA insider Fred Katz. In his latest for The Athletic, the analyst wrote that the Phoenix Suns guard was not interested in joining the Chicago Bulls. This comes on the back of reports where Chicago was mentioned as one of the teams the Suns could use to facilitate a trade for the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler.

Katz added that there were teams the Beal would consider as his next landing spot, but the key priority was linking up with a winning outfit. The report further added that cold-weather cities, such as Chicago, were not on his list per sources. It's also worth noting that the 3x All-Star was willing to waive his no-trade clause, but not just to exit the Suns.

From a contract standpoint, Beal has $160 million remaining on his contract over the next three seasons (including the ongoing edition) and is one of two NBA players, along with 4x NBA champion LeBron James, who has a no-trade clause with the LA Lakers.

Bradley Beal's agent clarifies 'reports created out of thin air'

Earlier, Bradley Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Entertainment, shed light on the situation at Phoenix and the no-trade clause regarding his client. Per AZ Central:

"The reports that are out there are created out of thin air. Brad’s entire focus has been and is on getting healthy with his ankle and helping turn things around for the Suns."

Bartelstein also added that the no-trade clause was something that Beal has worked very hard to earn. He further added:

"Having said that, I never operate in terms of absolutes, meaning that we would never say there would never be a trade that you would not consider. You always keep an open mind as everyone does in all aspects of their life, and so if something was to come around that you were truly excited about, you always have to consider those things.”

Only time will tell if Bradley Beal will find a new home before the deadline, or if he sees off the 2024-25 season with the Suns coming off the bench.

