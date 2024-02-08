NBA insider reveals former champion Bruce Brown in surprising trade rumors with Western Conference team

Following just 33 games with the Indiana Pacers, Bruce Brown was traded to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Pascal Siakam and a future second-round pick on Jan. 17. However, Brown has been rumored to be on the trade block again with the Utah Jazz as a possible destination, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Before being traded to the Raptors, Brown averaged 12.1 points (47.5% shooting, including 32.7% from 3-point range) and 4.7 rebounds per game.

In the report, the Utah Jazz will be trading Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors. In this trade scenario, both teams will be getting quality pieces who fit their roster nicely. Additionally, Bruce Brown can provide excellent experience for a young Utah Jazz team.

Brown is averaging 9.4 ppg (44.7% shooting, including 35.0% from 3-point range) and 5.1 rpg in the nine games with Toronto. He has been a seamless fit for the Toronto Raptors' system and if traded to the Jazz, will have the same quality of contribution as well.

Brown's reliable scoring ability from the bench can be a tremendous asset for Utah, especially when playing alongside Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton, etc. Besides his scoring touch, Brown is no slouch defensively.

The Raptors guard is also a solid rebounder for his size and has come a long way in his decision-making in the half-court. His skill set can be an important piece to utilize for Utah's second unit, in the scenario that the Jazz pursue him.

The Utah Jazz made a move on Wednesday afternoon by trading Simone Fontecchio along with a second-round 2024 pick to the Detroit Pistons.

Bruce Brown talked about trade rumors

When it comes to NBA teams making trades, there will always be a level of uncertainty for most players as teams will work towards improving their roster or their winning chances in future seasons.

This does not bother Bruce Brown, however, as he remains headstrong through it all while remaining focused on the team he's currently playing for, as per Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

"Not even thinking about it, to be honest," Brown said. "I'm just trying to control what I can control, and I can control that end of it."

Despite being a great contributor for the Indiana Pacers, the organization knew they needed more of a punch to compete against the league's elite teams. Tyrese Haliburton was never going to win it all by just his lonesome as he needed another star alongside him to help carry the team's offensive load.

With Thursday's trade deadline looming closer, it won't do Brown any favors if he distracts himself with the notion of possibly getting traded, despite teams being interested in acquiring him.

