NBA insider reveals key Timberwolves strategy targeting LeBron James to 'tire' him out

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 25, 2025 16:58 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
ESPN's Dave McMenamin sheds light on the Minnesota Timberwolves' strategy for LeBron James in first-round series (image credit: IMAGN)

In the first two games of the Lakers-Timberwolves first-round series, LeBron James hasn't been able to produce at a rate consistent with the regular season. While the future Hall of Famer logged a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds in Game 2 on Tuesday, James' averages have dipped in the postseason, particularly from beyond the arc.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Minnesota is strategically looking to get James tired by guarding him tightly in the halfcourt and limiting his ability to get out and run in transition.

On Friday, McMenamin revealed that after the Timberwolves secured the sixth seed and punched their ticket to a first-round matchup with LA, he was told that the team's game plan would rely heavily on wearing James down.

"One of the specific aims of the Wolves' game plan, sources told ESPN, was to limit James in transition, believing that if they force him to work in half-court sets, he could tire over the course of a long series," McMenamin wrote.
While James showed in the regular season that he still has what it takes to make a difference at the highest level, the Lakers star also reinjured his groin late in the campaign. Since then, he has struggled to find his rhythm from the 3-point line.

Looking ahead at Game 3 of Lakers-Timberwolves amid reports of Minnesota's game plan on LeBron James

The news of Minnesota's game plan on LeBron James came just hours before the Lakers and Timberwolves clash for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

After dropping Game 1 on Saturday, LA bounced back with a big Game 2 win, with Luka Doncic erupting for 31 points, to tie the series at 1-1.

For Game 3, the Timberwolves are -162 betting favorites on FanDuel, while the Lakers are +136 underdogs. On DraftKings, Minnesota is a -148 favorite and LA is a +124 underdog.

It would take a $148 bet on the Wolves to win $100, and a $100 wager on the Lakers would net $124.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
