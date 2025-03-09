NBA insider reveals Luka Doncic's big move in LA, weeks after arrival

The LA Lakers fanbase might need to celebrate after the latest news about Luka Doncic more than a month into his tenure in Hollywood. NBA insider Shams Charania recently revealed a big purchase by the Lakers superstar that would give them peace for now.

On the latest episode of ESPN's NBA Countdown, Charania shared that Doncic purchased a home in Los Angeles and has already moved in. The insider added that the Slovenian superstar is also getting more comfortable with the Lakers and can see himself staying for more than a decade.

"He's feeling more and more comfortable with every passing day," Charania said. "I can say he just bought a house, he just moved in a few days ago in Los Angeles. This is just a month after being traded, but the most important part for Luka Doncic has been he's told people around him, as well as Jeanie Buss the Lakers owner, that he's felt more appreciative and comfortable with how the Lakers have surrounded him with support."

He added:

"With inclusion in the process of everything, this has been a true partnership that they're trying to develop. That means a lot for his long-term future for the Lakers. They hope he's gonna be part next decade of this Lakers-Celtics rivalry."

Luka Doncic has two more years left in his current contract, with a player option for the 2026-27 NBA season. He's eligible to sign a three-year extension with the LA Lakers this offseason. He could have had a five-year supermax with the Dallas Mavericks, but his trade made him ineligible for it.

The biggest rule for the supermax is a player can only sign it with the team that drafted him. The Mavericks not only traded him out of nowhere to the Lakers, but the franchise also cost him an estimated $100 million because of it.

Former Mavs majority owner Mark Cuban comments on Luka Doncic trade

Former Mavs majority owner Mark Cuban comments on Luka Doncic trade. (Photo: IMAGN)

More than a month after minimal comments on the Luka Doncic trade, former Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban finally opened up about the franchise's decision. Cuban spoke with WFAA earlier this week to confirm that he was upset about the deal.

While he had no control over the deal and wouldn't comment if he had done it if he was still in charge, Cuban argued about getting more for Doncic. He thought that the backlash wouldn't have been as big if the Mavs had gotten a ton of draft capital.

The LA Lakers parted ways with Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick in 2029 for Doncic. Davis remains injured, Kyrie Irving blew out his knee and the pick won't be as valuable if Doncic turn the purple and gold into title contenders for the next decade.

