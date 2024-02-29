NBA Insider reveals potential Team USA roster for 2024 Olympics ft. LeBron James, Stephen Curry & more

LeBron James aand Steph Curry are expected to be two of the players to suit up for Team USA this summer at the 2024 Olympic games. After Team USA came up short of capturing gold at the FIBA World Cup, there was quite a bit of talk regarding how their program could re-establish itself as the best in the world.

The solution has been the Redeem Team 2.0, with players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, all indicating their interest in joining the team. Moreover, many other high-profile players have also expressed an interest in joining Team USA.

That has resulted in the coaching staff being forced to select from a player pool of around 50 of the best U.S. players in the world. While players like LeBron James are shoo-ins and are all but guaranteed to participate, there has been quite a bit of talk around which other players could make the cut.

This week, NBA Insider Shams Charania shared some insight into how the roster is shaping up. On FanDuel TV, Charania gave an update on the roster selection process.

"Jrue Holiday reported yesterday he's expected to be on that Team USA Paris Olympic team for this upcoming Summer Olympics.

"Well, I'm told the skeletons of a team have informed LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday. That's seven of twelve."

Looking at other players who could join LeBron James, Stephen Curry on Team USA

With seven of the 12 potential spots spoken for, Grant Hill and the rest of the USA Basketball program will have some tough decisions when it comes to filling the remaining roster spots.

With just five roster spots left, assuming nobody is injured or withdraws, let's take a look at some of the other names to consider. Given that LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday have all been announced, the team needs more big men.

The most likely name to be considered for a backup center position is Bam Adebayo, who has proven himself as an elite two-way player. Moreover, when looking at the power forward spot, Paolo Banchero could fit the bill to provide some valuable minutes.

At the point guard and shooting guard positions, players like Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards could both provide some serious offensive firepower. That only leaves one remaining spot on the roster, making things incredibly tough given the player pool, but one name seemingly jumps out: Anthony Davis.

The nine-time All-Star won gold with Team USA at the 2012 Olympics as well as the 2014 World Cup, making him a notable contender for the 12-man roster.