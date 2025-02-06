NBA insider reveals state of the Suns after Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal sit pat in Phoenix 

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal were fixtures in trade rumors heading into the Phoenix Suns' Wednesday’s game against the OKC Thunder. "KD", doubtful before the game, was eventually ruled out. Beal suited up to help Devin Booker carry the Suns, who reportedly want to make roster changes ahead of the trade deadline.

Despite the persistent rumors, the Suns did not make a deal before the Thunder game. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the latest on X/Twitter.

“Multiple obstacles in the way to make a drastic change at the deadline, Phoenix Suns were always prepared to venture into second half of season with the core roster in place. With futures no longer in doubt for time being, the internal hope is improved play.”

Jimmy Butler was heavily involved in trade rumors surrounding the Phoenix Suns. The Golden State Warriors, however, finally acquired the disgruntled forward before the Dubs faced the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

With Butler going to the Bay Area, trade speculations involving Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are starting to fade. Durant already said that he was not interested in a reunion with the Warriors, an issue that became immaterial after the Butler trade. Beal also gets relief as he was the biggest solution to landing Jimmy Buckets in Phoenix.

The trade deadline is on Feb. 7, an eternity in negotiations. Still, the Phoenix Suns could head into the second half of the season without more changes. The only move the Suns made was in mid-January when they sent Josh Okogie and three first-round picks to Charlotte for Nick Richards. Improved play from within seems to be their only recourse to make the playoffs.

Bradley Beal gives Suns a big lift with Kevin Durant sidelined

Durant was a late scratch on Wednesday because of a left ankle sprain. After giving the former MVP a doubtful designation, the Suns downgraded him to out a few hours before the game. Phoenix took on OKC without arguably their best scorer.

While "KD" sat on the bench, Beal gave his team a big lift off the bench. "Big Panda" had 15 points, four assists and three rebounds to help the Suns take a 63-61 halftime lead. The former All-Star shot 6-for-8, including 1-for-2 from deep.

