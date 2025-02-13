NBA insider rips into Spurs’ questionable decisions after De’Aaron Fox trade – “93-year-old Chris Paul is still starting” 

NBA insider Kevin O’Connor criticized the San Antonio Spurs for their decision to start Chris Paul in tonight’s 116-103 loss to the Boston Celtics. While a victory for Jayson Tatum and Co. was the expected outcome, O’Connor suggested that the Spurs might be “quietly tanking” due to their questionable lineup choices since the De’Aaron Fox trade.

The analyst pointed out on X/Twitter that the Spurs continued to start an aging "CP3" despite acquiring Fox as a replacement at point guard. O’Connor further expressed frustration with the team's coaching staff for not giving youngster Stephon Castle the playing time he deserves.

“The Spurs lineups are a joke. After adding De’Aaron Fox 93-year-old Chris Paul is still starting with Stephon Castle receiving even less playing time despite outperforming CP3 by A LOT. This is the choice of a team that doesn’t actually want to make the playoffs. A quiet tank,” O’Connor wrote on X.

Despite coming off the bench and playing fewer minutes than Paul, Castle outshined the veteran. While the “Point God” managed only five points and eight assists, the rookie filled the stat sheet with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Some may argue that Paul’s playmaking remains crucial, but Fox has proven to be a capable replacement as a facilitator. Since joining the Spurs, the 27-year-old shifty guard has averaged 7.8 apg, putting him on pace for a career-high.

Chris Paul continues to start over 2025 Rookie of the Year frontrunner

Stephon Castle has undoubtedly established himself as the standout rookie of the 2024 draft class. He is the only first-year player this season to surpass the 600-point mark and has consistently held the top spot on the 2025 Rookie of the Year ladder.

Castle has played a crucial role off the bench. However, his impact is even greater when he starts, as he averages 15.1 ppg, 4.2 apg and 3.2 rpg. His overall season stats are 12.9 ppg, 3.5 apg and 2.8 rpg, further highlighting his improved effectiveness as a starter.

It may be a tough call for Mitchell Johnson, but he could consider experimenting with a backcourt duo of Castle and Fox in the starting lineup. In this scenario, Chris Paul can showcase his team-first mentality by embracing a reduced role off the bench.

Do you think Stephon Castle should start ahead of Chris Paul in the Spurs' lineup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

