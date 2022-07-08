“Teams have made their offer and they don’t really feel the need to increase them” - NBA Insider says the Brooklyn Nets expected a bidding war for Kevin Durant, says the bidding war is not ‘hot right now’

The Brooklyn Nets are in big trouble this summer. Even though Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract, Kevin Durant has requested a trade, leaving the team in disbelief.

According to reports, the Nets are preparing for next season with the assumption that both Durant and Irving will be on the team. Considering that their offseason hasn't gone as well as they thought it would, this is not an unlikely scenario.

Brian Windhorst reported that the Brooklyn Nets expected a bidding war for Kevin Durant. However, that hasn't been the case so far.

"When the Nets put him on the market, I think they thought there was going to be a tremendous bidding war." - Brian Windhorst

The Nets have obviously expected a lot more bids for the two-time NBA champion, but the good thing is that they are not in a hurry to make a trade.

Windhorst pointed out how there is a lot of interest around the league for the future Hall of Famer. Unfortunately, for the Brooklyn Nets, he also implied that the team is not quite satisfied with the offers.

The teams that are interested in Durant have made their offers and have no intention of increasing them. However, this may change soon.

"While there's a lot of interest, from what I can tell, that bidding war isn't really hot right now. The teams have made their offers, and they don't really feel the need to increase them." - Brian Windhorst

The NBA insider pointed out how the situation may change during the NBA Summer League. NBA executives will travel to Las Vegas for this league, and they may continue their conversations there.

Considering that the Brooklyn Nets have two players on the trade market, Sean Marks will have to do a great job of trading both of them.

Besides Kevin Durant and potential trade talks with the Miami Heat, the Phoenix Suns, and other teams, the Nets have also discussed potential trades for Kyrie Irving. The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in the point guard, but it appears that the conversation has stalled as well.

Rudy Gobert's trade to Minnesota affected the league

Earlier this offseason, the Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz got five players from this trade, as well as four first-round draft picks.

Brian Windhorst believes that this trade has affected the NBA. That's a big reason why the Brooklyn Nets have increased Kevin Durant's price and most likely won't settle for less.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN.

Other NBA teams don't agree with the Nets, which is why they refuse to improve their offers. The NBA insider has expressed how it doesn't make sense for NBA teams to keep outbidding each other, even though Kevin Durant is an amazing player.

The Jazz certainly got lucky with the package they received for Gobert, but the Nets' expectations may be too high.

