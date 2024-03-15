NBA Insider says Kyrie Irving wants to represent team USA in 2024 Olympics

Kyrie Irving has a strong resume with USA Basketball, considering what he was able to bring to the unit at the time. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" that the Mavericks superstar is considering joining the team when they head to the 2024 Paris Olympics following a disappointing 2023 FIBA World Cup finish for the United States.

Following an inconsistent 2022-23 season, Irving entered this season with an energized mindset and focus, which has benefitted the Dallas Mavericks' offensive production alongside Luka Doncic. With a possible reunion with Team USA this summer, it could set up an incredibly deep roster.

"I'm told Kyrie Irving has a deep desire to represent his country," Charania said, "to represent the USA in the Paris Olympics this summer."

"He wants to be part of this team coming up in the summer. We know about his past with USA Basketball ... He does have pedigree. There's also history with a couple of the top players that are expected to be part of this team."

The accomplished resume with Team USA easily speaks for itself, but the bonds and relationships he has formed with some of the players are important factors to look at if he is ever brought along. From his Cleveland Cavaliers days with LeBron James to his Brooklyn Nets tenure with Kevin Durant, the camaraderie remains strong.

Be that as it may, it is yet to be seen if Kyrie Irving will continue to remain interested in joining the team and if USA Basketball considers him fit to be included in the roster.

Before that happens, Irving continues to keep his team's playoff hopes alive as the Dallas Mavericks are in eighth place (38-29) in the Western Conference standings.

Kyrie Irving's Team USA stats and accolades

Kyrie Irving has played twice for Team USA in 2014 and 2016, showcasing some of his best basketball to date. He helped the team secure the gold medal in the FIBA World Cup when they defeated Serbia in the final match.

Additionally, Irving put up 12.1 points on 56.3% shooting, including 60.9% from beyond the arc. Aside from his scoring production, he dished 3.6 assists and secured 2.1 rebounds per game. His performance that year rightfully earned him the 2014 FIBA World Cup MVP.

In his second outing with the team in 2016, the Mavericks star contributed to USA Basketball's gold medal win during the Men's Olympics. The team was as dominant as ever, especially when they secured the win against Serbia in the final round.

At that time, Kyrie Irving averaged 11.4 points on 47.7% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range. Moreover, he also put up 4.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds in the tournament.