NBA insider says Russell Westbrook has likely played his last game for the Clippers

Russell Westbrook has likely played his last game for the LA Clippers. The team is expected to part ways with veteran guard Westbrook after one and a half seasons, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported on Sunday.

According to Haynes, the Clippers are looking into trades for the nine-time All-Star this offseason.

Interestingly, the Denver Nuggets have drawn their attention to Westbrook. The two parties have expressed mutual interest in each other. The 2023 NBA champions recently lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who signed a three-year, $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic.

Westbrook was a consistent bench player last season. He appeared in 68 games but only started 11.

The point guard averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He shot 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc. The veteran star exercised his player option and opted to stay with the Clippers before trade rumors started to circulate.

Russell Westbrook's time with the Clippers

The Clippers acquired Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline from the LA Lakers during the 2022-23 season. Overall, he played 89 games under coach Ty Lue. He changed his role with them, as he was mostly a sixth man because of his energy.

Westbrook averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc. The veteran point guard appeared in two playoff series for the Clippers.

In his first postseason run with the team, he played significant minutes. However, his efforts weren't enough, as they were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns. Westbrook had 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the former MVP wasn't an integral part of their postseason run. He averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in six games.

Why are the Nuggets interested in signing Westbrook?

The Nuggets recently lost two players in free agency. KCP decided to part ways and return to the Eastern Conference to help the young Magic team. The Nikola Jokic-led team also lost veteran point guard Reggie Jackson, who was traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

In 2023, it was the same case, as Jackson was traded to the Hornets by the Clippers. The guard eventually joined the Nuggets after a buyout agreement with Charlotte.

The Nuggets' decision to trade for Westbrook is likely, as Jackson was traded last week. The team needs a reliable backup point guard to lead their second unit.

