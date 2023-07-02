Russell Westbrook has put together a legendary basketball career, but is he guaranteed to make the Hall of Fame? An NBA insider reckons he is.

Westbrook's resume includes an NBA MVP award, nine All-Star selections and two All-Star Game MVPs. He has also led the league in scoring twice and assists three times.

In 2017, Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson (1961-1962) to average a triple-double for an entire season. Impressively, he would accomplish the feat three more times.

Hoops Rumors writer Arthur Hill has said that Westbrook is a 'shoo-in' Hall of Famer:

"The former MVP and nine-time All-Star is considered a shoo-in Hall of Famer, but his standing around the league has fallen in recent years due to his declining shooting percentage, his penchant for turnovers and the number of times he has changed teams.

"After spending the first 11 seasons of his career in Oklahoma City, the Clippers marked Westbrook’s fifth team in six years."

Looking back at Russell Westbrook's career

After being named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore at the UCLA, Russell Westbrook was the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft. He was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics, who immediately relocated and became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Without a doubt, Westbrook was at his best during his time with the Thunder. In 2012, he teamed with Kevin Durant and James Harden to power OKC to the NBA Finals, where they lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

He won his lone regular-season MVP award during the 2016-17 campaign, averaging a career-high and league-best 31.6 points to go along with 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019, reuniting with his former teammate James Harden. Besides the Rockets, he has spent time with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Basketball Forever @bballforever_ BREAKING: Russell Westbrook re-signs with the LA Clippers on a 2-year, $8M deal! (via Woj) BREAKING: Russell Westbrook re-signs with the LA Clippers on a 2-year, $8M deal! (via Woj) https://t.co/f9lbQXbeXR

The L.A. native recently agreed to re-sign with the Clippers on a two-year deal worth nearly $8 million.

Is Russell Westbrook really a "shoo-in" Hall of Famer?

Russell Westbrook is definitely a future Hall of Famer. There's no ifs, ands or buts about it.

He's one of the greatest point guards of all time and was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. Anyone who averages a triple-double for an entire season four times is a Hall of Famer.

While he's no longer an elite point guard, you can't forget about his days as an MVP-caliber megastar.

