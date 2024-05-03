NBA insider scratches off top coach's name from Lakers' potential candidates list post-Darvin Ham exit

The Los Angeles Lakers front office parted ways with Darvin Ham after two seasons. This comes after the 17-time NBA champions were eliminated from the 2024 NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets earlier this week.

Now, the Lakers are looking for a new head coach, and rumors about potential candidates have surfaced.

One rumored candidate includes the Los Angeles Clippers head coach, Tyronn Lue. However, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has pumped the brakes on this rumor.

"I don't think it's realistic based on this: Ty Lue still has a year left on his contract and the Clippers are determined to do a long-term deal with Ty Lue," Wojnarowski said on NBA Today. "They want him to be their coach for a long time. That's the conversation that will happen after the playoffs are over, but they love the job he did this season, they love the job that he's done there.

"This is an organization that, by all indications, however this series ends up, wants to re-sign Paul George, James Harden, try to improve the roster around those two and Kawhi Leonard, and Ty Lue will be the coach for them."

The Clippers are on the verge of being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks tonight, but according to Wojnarowski, there's no doubt that Lue will be back with the Clippers next season.

Who are the potential candidates to become the Lakers' next head coach?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are linked with three potential candidates for their head-coaching vacancy. Sharania notes that they'll pursue Lue if he becomes available, but also mentions Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson and even former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick as potential Darvin Ham's replacements.

Budenholzer was the Milwaukee Bucks HC till last year. Atkinson has recently been linked with a series of jobs, but nothing has materialized for the former Nets helmsman. As for Redick, he doesn't have any coaching experience but his knowledge and prior playing career have put him on the Charlotte Hornets' radar and now the Lakers'.

The offseason just started for the Lakers, but they have a lot of issues to address before next season. Finding the right guy to lead this project is mandatory for this franchise after four years of trying to win another NBA championship.