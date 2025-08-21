NBA insider shockingly claims Lakers’ coaching history would be different under new $6.2B owner

Back in 2019, the LA Lakers nearly hired Tyronn Lue to be their head coach after Luke Walton's departure; however, they ended up with Frank Vogel instead.

During a recent episode of The Hoops Collective, ESPN insiders Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps weighed in on the new ownership leading the storied franchise.

As Bontemps explained, under the new ownership, the team probably wouldn't have missed out on the chance to sign Tyronn Lue.

During the episode, Bontemps stated:

“I’m pretty sure Ty Lue didn’t get hired by the Lakers because of money…”,

Windhorst then replied:

“I think Ty Lue was underwhelmed by the contract offer, I don’t want to sell only because of money.”

Bontemps then added:

“That won’t happen again if Mark Walter owns the Lakers, that’s just a fact. They are going to become a more modern organization when he takes over,”

While JJ Redick still has three more years on his contract, including the 2025-26 season, an owner willing to spend is likely good news for the second-year coach's outlook ears.

Former LA Lakers guard predicts big year for Marcus Smart

This offseason, the Lakers signed Marcus Smart to a two-year deal worth $11 million after a buyout in Washington.

While Smart played just 34 games last year and 20 the year before, former LA Lakers guard Patrick Beverley believes that the former Defensive Player of the Year is in for a big season.

During the latest episode of his Pat Bev Podcast for Barstool Sports, Beverley weighed in, explaining that Smart likely has something to prove going into this season.

While some may overlook the signing due to Smart's injury history, Beverley pointed out that Smart played 15 games with Washington at the end of the season, averaging 9.3 points per game on a career-high 39.2% from beyond the arc.

“People don’t understand, after the trade deadline, this month and a half, Marcus Smart was playing some really good basketball with the Wizards. People don’t understand that. And…he has motivation to get a new contract.

"He has motivation to get back to the Marcus Smart that people know he is. So, I think he’s gonna have a stunning year.”

With several new additions to the roster, a slimmer Luka Doncic, and new ownership, it'll be interesting to see how the upcoming season unfolds for LA in JJ Redick's second year.

