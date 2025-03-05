NBA insider shockingly uncovers LeBron James' uncounted points that push Lakers star over 50,000-pts already

LA Lakers legend LeBron James is on the cusp of making history with his 50,000th career point. As of now, he's just one point shy of this incredible milestone (regular season and playoff points) after he missed the mark when the Lakers hosted the LA Clippers on Sunday.

NBA insider Dave McMenamin appeared on ESPN's NBA Today on Tuesday and revealed that LeBron James has already surpassed the 50,000-career-point milestone. According to McMenamin, James' points accumulated in the Play-In and In-Season tournaments, which have not been officially added to his total, pushed him past the mark.

"I will make a point. While this is right now being recognized, LeBron James has 99 points that have gone unaccounted for. Three in Play-In tournament games and 24 points in In-Season tournament championship games," Dave McMenamin said.

Aside from LeBron, only two other players have scored over 40,000 points in league history: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (44,149) and Karl Malone (41,689). James already surpassed Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader, with his current point total standing at 41,837 points (regular season).

LeBron's legacy is cemented in the NBA, with four championships and four MVP awards serving as a testament to his greatness. He also holds the distinction of being the all-time leader in playoff points, with 8,162.

The milestone, which was missed on Sunday, is expected to be reached soon when the Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 p.m. EST.

LeBron James wins monthly award, makes history

LeBron James has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for February. This has made him the oldest player in NBA history to receive the monthly honor at age 40 as he surpassed Karl Malone, who earned the award at age 37 in November 2000.

This latest recognition marked James' NBA-record 41st Player of the Month honor and his first since February 2020. He dominated the court in February, where he averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.

