NBA insider ties LeBron James' looming retirement to Bryce James' potential NBA draft

After the LA Lakers' season ended on Wednesday, LeBron James remained tight-lipped on whether he would be committing to another year for the team or walking away from the game at age 40. In years past, he'd at least made it clear that he intended to stay in the NBA to play alongside his eldest child Bronny.

Ad

Apparently, the idea of waiting for his second son might be enough for James to consider hanging around for a little while longer. This was the idea floated by NBA insider Shams Charania on Thursday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show":

"If he [LeBron] feels that, at some point next year, Bryce James might be an NBA player, might be a draft-eligible player, does he extend that window?" Charania wondered out loud. "I think that's the only potential caveat out there that could keep LeBron James even longer than at least one more year."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Back in January, LeBron announced the commitment of Bryce, a three-star recruit from California-based Sierra Canyon School, to the Arizona Wildcats program. Last month, the 6-foot-4 guard officially signed with Arizona.

Bryce, then, can go the one-and-done route, as he will turn 19 during the calendar year of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Aside from the possibility of playing with (or perhaps against) his second son, Charania cited other factors that make it more likely that James will prolong his NBA career:

Ad

"You think about next year, 2025-26. It'll be Year 23, that'll set a league record. Year 23 for number 23," Charania added. "The All-Star Game is in Los Angeles, and he's potentially playing in Los Angeles."

Though Charania expressed his confidence that James will be playing in the 2025-26 season, the NBA insider admitted that there's less certainty when it comes to the question of how long James will stay in the league after that.

Ad

Analyst: LeBron James will play another season because of Luka Doncic

After the Lakers' season came to an end, veteran analyst Colin Cowherd discussed the topic of James' possible retirement on his FOX Sports show "The Herd."

Cowherd maintained that James would be staying for at least another season, as he'll have the chance to play alongside Luka Doncic once again:

Ad

"Are you gonna tell me he [LeBron] is not gonna come back for Luka, who will probably be in, if not great shape, better shape? LeBron is coming back," Cowherd stated.

Expand Tweet

At this point, not even James might be certain about the decision that he'll be making for next season. However, if the past is any indication, he'll let the world know his next move during the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More