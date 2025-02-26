NBA insider touts LeBron James’ former coach to solve Luka Doncic and Lakers’ defensive juggernaut - “One of the best game planners”

NBA insider Brian Windhorst wondered if former LeBron James coach Tyronn Lue could figure out a way to overcome the strong defense the LA Lakers have shown in recent games. Although many doubted the addition of Luka Doncic could help them on defense, they've been doing fine on the less glamorous side of the ball.

Ad

During Wednesday's edition of NBA Today, Windhorst said Lue could give a blueprint on how to play against the revamped Lakers defense, which has two defensive specialists in Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt.

"I wanna focus on Friday and Sunday (both Clippers games). Those Clippers game. Now, you know, that Ty Lue is one of the best game planners in the NBA. He's got Ivica Zubac. I wanna see if Ty Lue has a game plan over those two games where he can try to exploit the Lakers' defense, because I'm starting to believe that the Lakers can make a run, not only because of Luka, but because they can defend, and defending is the basis for a playoff run and they're showing it right now," Windhorst said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After a poor defensive performance against the Utah Jazz (131-119), Los Angeles showed a much better face on that end of the ball. In the next four games, they didn't allow more than 102 points, a very low number for today's NBA standards. They even held the Charlotte Hornets to 100 points in a loss.

The Lakers rank fourth in defensive rating since Luka Doncic played his first game (105.6), second in defended field goals made (37.0), only behind the Brooklyn Nets (36.5); tied in defended field goal percentage (41.5) with the New Orleans Pelicans and second in percentage points difference (-4.9) behind the Pelicans (-5.4).

Ad

Can the Lakers aspire to an NBA championship this season?

The addition of Luka Doncic was already great news, but JJ Redick has maximized the Slovenian player's abilities, allowing him to impact the game in several ways, including on defense. The former Mavericks star gives Los Angeles a better chance to win it all than the injury-prone Anthony Davis.

Doncic is settling into his role as the team's primary ball handler, which hasn't affected LeBron James' production (27 points on Tuesday). This gives the team more options to attack the playoffs. The Purple and Gold still need to overcome the lack of a solid starting center for the postseason, but they're on the right track to compete for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback