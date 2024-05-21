NBA insider views Bronny James spending majority of his development with South Bay Lakers

With the NBA playoffs in full blast, Bronny James still grabbed part of the limelight during the Draft Combine held in Chicago from May 13-19. James was one of 78 prospects who received an invitation to join the said event. He was easily one of the most watched players during every activity.

He had a so-so season with the USC Trojans, averaging 4.8 points on 36.6% shooting, including 26.7% from deep. He had a poor showing in Day 1 which prompted many observers to claim that he wasn’t ready for the big league. An improved performance the following day somewhat changed the narrative surrounding LeBron James’ eldest son.

The LA Lakers could get Bronny James in the second round if he remains on the board at No. 55. Eric Pincus said about Bronny's future with the team:

"The most likely spot for him is to land with the Lakers, either at No. 55 or by the team climbing via trade to select him. The team could keep him on the standard roster or sign him as a two-way (player). Either way, he would probably spend most of his time with the South Bay Lakers."

“King James” originally said that he would go to the team that would draft his son but has since changed his tune.

The four-time MVP clarified that he just wants to see his son join him in the NBA whether as a teammate or opponent. He would prefer to be in the same uniform as James Jr. but is open to the idea of the opposite happening.

The elder James has a $51.4 million player option with the Lakers next season. He has until June 29, 2024, to make that decision. If he opts out, he becomes an unrestricted free agent and unhindered from joining his son. The situation could force Los Angeles to draft James Jr. with likely their second-round pick.

If the LA Lakers land Bronny James, the six-foot-one guard may need to have more seasoning in the G League. He has shown flashes of potential but looks like he needs some work to do before he can compete for a spot in the NBA.

Will the Lakers draft Bronny James to make LeBron James happy?

Basketball fans are well aware that LeBron James’ deadline regarding his contract happens two days after the 2024 NBA Draft.

If a team like the Philadelphia 76ers or the Orlando Magic drafts Bronny James, he could opt out and follow James Jr. Philly and Orlando also have enough cap space to sign “King James,” so it would be an ideal situation for the league’s career points leader.

The New Orleans Pelicans have the option of taking the LA Lakers’ pick this year or choosing to get the first-round capital in 2025. Multiple reports say that the Pelicans are looking to take next year’s asset, as it's supposed to be the stronger draft class.

If the Pelicans take a pass this year, it's very unlikely that Rob Pelinka will get Bronny James with the No. 17 pick.

Players like Terrence Shannon, Tyler Smith, James’ former teammate Isaiah Collier, Carlton Carrington and KyShawn George could still be available. Without politics involved, there’s no way Los Angeles is taking the younger James over any of them.

The likely scenario is for Pelinka to draft him in the second round unless other teams jump the gun on the Lakers. With that in mind, they might trade up to get Bronny James.