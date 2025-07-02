NBA insider weighs in on Damian Lillard's projected return from Achilles injury while unpacking 9X All-Star's future after shocking Bucks waiver

NBA Insider Marc J. Spears talked about Damian Lillard’s projected date of return from his Achilles injury. Speaking on ESPN on Tuesday, Spears said that Lillard could be back around the All-Star break during the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Spears also explained how Lillard plans to move forward after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, claiming that his next contract could be a short-term commitment.

"When will Dame be back? There's some speculation that he could be back around the All-Star break. So, if he signs with a team, it's probably going to be a 2-year deal." Spears said on Tuesday. "Very economical deal for that team. This also allows him a two-year kind of tryout. See how it is, see if this is a place he could be long-term."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Milwaukee Bucks shockingly waived Damian Lillard on Tuesday, stretching his remaining $113 million salary over five years. Now, the nine-time All-Star is a free agent, two years before his contract was supposed to run out.

While the news came as a shock, Lillard is now ecstatic and looking forward to signing with a contender. At 34, he has made the NBA playoffs 10 out of his 13 seasons in the league. Unfortunately, Lillard has yet to make the NBA Finals and has only made one conference finals appearance.

Ad

Damian Lillard will receive $22 million per season from the Bucks through 2029

The Bucks stretched Damian Lillard's contract over the next five years to spread the superstar guard's cap hit. The move allowed them to free up enough cap space to sign Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal. Turner was key in the Indiana Pacers' NBA Playoffs run in 2024-25.

Ad

Turner averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 23 postseason games. But the Bucks now owe Damian Lillard $22 million annually through 2029. Moreover, letting go of the nine-time All-Star has not sat well with franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to Chris Haynes.

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the offseason, reports suggested that Antetokounmpo could be open to leaving Milwaukee. The Bucks' next moves this summer could be key in ensuring their star forward stays committed. So far, the team has acquired Gary Harris on a two-year deal and center Myles Turner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More