NBA insiders project Cooper Flagg to make All-Star team in shockingly quick time

Cooper Flagg, a forward for the Dallas Mavericks, has excellent collegiate talent and is anticipated to make a significant contribution in the NBA. Flagg hasn't played a single game at the professional level, but experts believe that he can be the face of the Mavericks soon.
Flagg was selected with the No. 1 pick by the Dallas franchise due to the upside that he's shown while playing at Duke. On Wednesday, ESPN published a forecast regarding the certain milestones that the 6-foot-9 forward will likely achieve. NBA insiders made predictions on his rookie season performance, the number of NBA titles he would likely win, and when he would likely become an MVP.
One of the questions asked was when Flagg would make his first All-Star appearance. Surprisingly, 57.7% of the insiders believe the forward will play in his first All-Star game in his third season, the 2027-28 campaign. 30.8% of the votes believe the Maine native will play in his first All-Star game in his sophomore year, during the 2026-27 season.
"A very large portion of star-level players reach that level by Year 3, so our panel is confident that Flagg will fit into that bucket, at the very least," Zach Kram wrote.
3.8% of the votes think Cooper Flagg will be an All-Star in his first season, while 7.7% believe it'll take him until the fourth year to emerge as a star.
Cooper Flagg is expected to be an instant starter in his rookie year
The Mavericks are likely to put Cooper Flagg as one of the starters. Given that he's the top pick this year, it's expected that he'll have plenty of time as part of the starting lineup. That means he'll spend most of the time sharing the floor with Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving, once he recovers from the ACL injury.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon believes that could be the case for Flagg. However, he explained that the rookie is unlikely to be one of the top options on offense for the Dallas team.
“Flagg is projected to be an instant starter, but he won't be expected to carry the team as a rookie surrounded by accomplished veterans, most prominently former No. 1 pick and 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who was the headliner in the return package for Luka Doncic,” MacMahon wrote.
Another insider, Law Murray of The Athletic, said that he doesn't think Flagg's production would decrease. He referred to Jason Kidd's time as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and amplified Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential by putting the ball in his hands.
Murray thinks that Cooper Flagg could have a similar path if Kidd makes him a ball handler in Irving's absence.
"Jason Kidd, when he got to go to Milwaukee and get the Bucks job, he put the ball in Giannis’ hands and accelerated his [potential]," Murray said (24:40).
Many are excited to see how Flagg will play in his first NBA season.
