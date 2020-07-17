NBA introduces provision to allow scouting by teams not in the bubble

The NBA is doing its best to make things are normal as possible for all stakeholders invovled. In a memo sent to all NBA teams this week, they stated that representatives from all 30 teams will be allowed to attend games at the arenas in Disney World once the NBA season restarts on the 30th of July.

NBA Teams allowed to scout in Orlando bubble

Any contingent from a particular NBA team will be allowed to include up to 3 members - a governor, an assistant governor and a senior basketball operations executive. Understandably, these aforementioned people will be kept at arm's length from players in other teams in order to prevent tampering or spreading of a possible virus.

The NBA is expanding the universe of people it is allowing to enter the Disney World bubble.



Details from @sam_amick & @MikeVorkunov ⤵️https://t.co/htazWJm00j — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 17, 2020

Everyone entering the bubble on this pretext will necessarily have to take a coronavirus test under 72 hours before checking in. The normal rules of social distancing and wearing masks will apply to them as well. Temperature checks, symptom screening and a 'rapid coronavirus test' before entering the NBA campus will be conducted for all such visitors.

This news comes amidst an upsurge of cases in the state of Florida. The state has seen over 70,000 new cases in the past week and has become the epicenter of the pandemic within the USA.

Many officials across the league have downplayed the importance of making it to the bubble to watch games, given that these permits are equivalent only to a Tier 2 media permit. The NBA has not made it compulsory for the remaining 8 teams to send representatives to Orlando.

ALSO READ: NBA Bubble Update: Dwight Howard motivated to win a ring, Milwaukee Bucks players enjoy friendly banter

Sports Illustrated 2018 Sportsperson Of The Year Awards Show - Arrivals

Advertisement

Among the up-and-coming NBA teams that could benefit from scouting the remaining teams at the bubble are the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since the departure of LeBron James, the 2016 NBA champions have been relegated to the basement of the NBA.

13 days until the NBA Restart!



14 trucks traveled over 16,000 miles to deliver 19 total NBA courts for the NBA Restart in Orlando 🏀#24in24 #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/CfChkXfV3T — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2020

Their decision to trade for Andre Drummond has cleared their wage bill for the free agent class of 2020. While they are a small market and big outsiders in terms of attracting star names to the city of Cleveland, they are in with a shout given the size and length of contract they can afford to throw at All-NBA caliber players.

The Golden State Warriors will be another team that could do with some scouting at Disney World. 3-time NBA champions in the past 6 seasons, the Warriors will be looking to surround All-NBA talents Steph Curry and Klay Thompson with some frontcourt talent.

ALSO READ: Black Lives Matter: James Harden, Jrue Holiday, and others speak about the movement from the NBA bubble